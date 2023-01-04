Now you see me | tutto quello che c’è da sapere sul film

Leggi su tpi

(Di mercoledì 4 gennaio 2023) Now you see me: trama, cast e streaming delStasera, mercoledì 4 gennaio 2023, alle ore 21,20 su Italia 1 va in onda Now You See Me – I maghi del crimine,del 2013 diretto da Louis Leterrier. Il cast è composto da Mark Ruffalo, Morgan Freeman, Jesse Eisenberg, Isla Fisher, Mélanie Laurent, Michael Caine, Dave Franco e Woody Harrelson. Ma vediamo insieme tutte le informazioni nel dettaglio. Trama Alcuni maghi (il cartomago J. Daniel Atlas, il prestigiatore Jack Wilder, l’escapologa Henley Reeves e il mentalista Merritt McKinney) ricevono dei tarocchi da una misteriosa figura incappucciata, che li ha osservati per mesi mentre eseguivano i loro trucchi; seguendo le tracce riportate sulle carte si ritrovano tutti insieme in un appartamento abbandonato, dove scoprono degli ologrammi con le istruzioni per complicatissimi numeri di magia. Un anno ...