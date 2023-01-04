Cristiano Ronaldo: i VIDEO DELLA PRESENTAZIONE in Arabia Saudita10.000 euro da pagare dal Comune : Cade dall'altalena e si rompe un ...Castelnovo Monti : Minaccia la moglie mentre sua figlia si lancia dal ...Jeremy Renner incidente : Hawkeye Occhio di Falco degli Avengers in ...Elisabetta Gregoraci in vacanza mostra un bikini da urloElettra Lamborghini nel mirino degli hater... ma lei zittisce tutti ...I migliori film di Natale con Christian De Sica e Massimo BoldiHigh On Life è esattamente questoSci alpino: ottimo terzo posto di Marta Bassino nel Gigante di ...Valutazione dei rischi: a che cosa serve?Ultime Blog

Now you see me: tutto quello che c’è da sapere sul film (Di mercoledì 4 gennaio 2023) Now you see me: trama, cast e streaming del film Stasera, mercoledì 4 gennaio 2023, alle ore 21,20 su Italia 1 va in onda Now You See Me – I maghi del crimine, film del 2013 diretto da Louis Leterrier. Il cast è composto da Mark Ruffalo, Morgan Freeman, Jesse Eisenberg, Isla Fisher, Mélanie Laurent, Michael Caine, Dave Franco e Woody Harrelson. Ma vediamo insieme tutte le informazioni nel dettaglio. Trama Alcuni maghi (il cartomago J. Daniel Atlas, il prestigiatore Jack Wilder, l’escapologa Henley Reeves e il mentalista Merritt McKinney) ricevono dei tarocchi da una misteriosa figura incappucciata, che li ha osservati per mesi mentre eseguivano i loro trucchi; seguendo le tracce riportate sulle carte si ritrovano tutti insieme in un appartamento abbandonato, dove scoprono degli ologrammi con le istruzioni per complicatissimi numeri di magia. Un anno ...
