NJPW: Sasha Banks debutta a Wrestle Kingdom 17 e punta subito al titolo femminile IWGP! (Di mercoledì 4 gennaio 2023) È tutto vero, Sasha Banks ha effettuato il suo incredibile debutto in quel di Wrestle Kingdom 17. L’ex Raw e SmackDown Women’s Champion si è presentata con il nome di Mercedes Mone ed ha subito puntato in alto. La nuova avversaria di Kairi Al termine della sua difesa titolata, la campionessa IWGP Kairi è stata sorpresa dall’arrivo di Mercedes Mone. La fu Sasha Banks, dopo aver steso Kairi, ha reso noto al mondo intero di aver puntato alla conquista dell’IWGP Women’s Championship. Il match in questione si terrà nell’evento Battle in The Valley che si terrà il prossimo 18 febbraio. Leggi su zonawrestling
