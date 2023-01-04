Cristiano Ronaldo: i VIDEO DELLA PRESENTAZIONE in Arabia Saudita10.000 euro da pagare dal Comune : Cade dall'altalena e si rompe un ...Castelnovo Monti : Minaccia la moglie mentre sua figlia si lancia dal ...Jeremy Renner incidente : Hawkeye Occhio di Falco degli Avengers in ...Elisabetta Gregoraci in vacanza mostra un bikini da urloElettra Lamborghini nel mirino degli hater... ma lei zittisce tutti ...I migliori film di Natale con Christian De Sica e Massimo BoldiHigh On Life è esattamente questoSci alpino: ottimo terzo posto di Marta Bassino nel Gigante di ...Valutazione dei rischi: a che cosa serve?Ultime Blog

NJPW: Sasha Banks debutta a Wrestle Kingdom 17 e punta subito al titolo femminile IWGP! (Di mercoledì 4 gennaio 2023) È tutto vero, Sasha Banks ha effettuato il suo incredibile debutto in quel di Wrestle Kingdom 17. L’ex Raw e SmackDown Women’s Champion si è presentata con il nome di Mercedes Mone ed ha subito puntato in alto. La nuova avversaria di Kairi Al termine della sua difesa titolata, la campionessa IWGP Kairi è stata sorpresa dall’arrivo di Mercedes Mone. La fu Sasha Banks, dopo aver steso Kairi, ha reso noto al mondo intero di aver puntato alla conquista dell’IWGP Women’s Championship. Il match in questione si terrà nell’evento Battle in The Valley che si terrà il prossimo 18 febbraio.
