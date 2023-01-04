Neta Auto delivers over 150 | 000 units in 2022 | up 118% YoY | with some 250 | 000 units being sold cumulatively

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 4 gennaio 2023) - SHANGHAI, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/, a China EV startup, made systematic progress intremendous changes in branding, product, sales, technology, channel, andseas expansion. It moved on towards new and upward development. On January 1, 2023, the brand shared itssales data. It152,073in, upyear on year (YoY), marking year-on-year increase for the 29th consecutive month. It also becomes the first China EV startup selling150,000 vehicles a year. 3,456 of them were delivered toseas customers. As of late December...