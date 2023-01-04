Neta Auto delivers over 150,000 units in 2022, up 118% YoY, with some 250,000 units being sold cumulatively (Di mercoledì 4 gennaio 2023) - SHANGHAI, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Neta Auto, a China EV startup, made systematic progress in 2022, with tremendous changes in branding, product, sales, technology, channel, and overseas expansion. It moved on towards new and upward development. On January 1, 2023, the brand shared its 2022 sales data. It cumulatively sold 152,073 units in 2022, up 118% year on year (YoY), marking year-on-year increase for the 29th consecutive month. It also becomes the first China EV startup selling over 150,000 vehicles a year. 3,456 of them were delivered to overseas customers. As of late December 2022, Neta ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
