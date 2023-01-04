Cristiano Ronaldo: i VIDEO DELLA PRESENTAZIONE in Arabia Saudita10.000 euro da pagare dal Comune : Cade dall'altalena e si rompe un ...Castelnovo Monti : Minaccia la moglie mentre sua figlia si lancia dal ...Jeremy Renner incidente : Hawkeye Occhio di Falco degli Avengers in ...Elisabetta Gregoraci in vacanza mostra un bikini da urloElettra Lamborghini nel mirino degli hater... ma lei zittisce tutti ...I migliori film di Natale con Christian De Sica e Massimo BoldiHigh On Life è esattamente questoSci alpino: ottimo terzo posto di Marta Bassino nel Gigante di ...Valutazione dei rischi: a che cosa serve?Ultime Blog

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered non sarebbe opera di Guerrilla

Horizon Zero
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered non sarebbe opera di Guerrilla (Di mercoledì 4 gennaio 2023) Secondo il report di un giornalista Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered potrebbe essere in sviluppo presso un team esterno a Guerrilla Games Guerrilla Games ha tutto il desiderio di continuare ad investire e ad espandere il franchise di Horizon, e secondo alcuni rumor potrebbe persino essere in sviluppo una versione Remastered di Horizon Zero Dawn per PlayStation 5, titolo uscito nel 2017 per PlayStation 4. Seppur alcuni rapporti abbiamo affermato che la presunta versione Remastered sia in sviluppo presso Guerrilla Games, la verità potrebbe essere ben diversa. A mettere le pulci all’orecchio di molti ci ha pensato il giornalista Colin Moriarty di Last Stand Media ...
