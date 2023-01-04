Alphyn Biologics Reports Positive Results from First Cohort of Phase 2a Trial of Mild-to-Moderate Atopic Dermatitis Treatment

(Di mercoledì 4 gennaio 2023) - Study met all primary endpoints ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/, a clinical-stage dermatology company developing-in-class multi-target therapeutics, announced todaytheof its2a clinicalof AB-101a, a topical therapeutic for-to-(AD). Themet all of its primary endpoints, highlighting AB-101a's potential to be an effective and safefor AD. The randomized, vehicle-controlled, double-blindis evaluating theprotocol of AB-101a across ...

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - -, a clinical - stage dermatology company developing first - in - class multi - target therapeutics, announced today that it has completed the first cohort of its Phase2a clinical ...Study evaluates AB - 101a for patients with and without concurrent bacterial infection ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - -, a clinical - stage dermatology company developing first - in - class multi - target therapeutics, announced today that enrollment in its Phase2a clinical trial of AB - 101a for mild ...Study met all primary endpoints ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphyn Biologics, a clinical-stage dermatology company developing first-in-class multi-target ...