Alphyn Biologics Reports Positive Results from First Cohort of Phase 2a Trial of Mild-to-Moderate Atopic Dermatitis Treatment

Alphyn Biologics Reports Positive Results from First Cohort of Phase 2a Trial of Mild-to-Moderate Atopic Dermatitis Treatment (Di mercoledì 4 gennaio 2023) - Study met all primary endpoints ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Alphyn Biologics, a clinical-stage dermatology company developing First-in-class multi-target therapeutics, announced today Positive Results from the First Cohort of its Phase 2a clinical Trial of AB-101a, a topical therapeutic for Mild-to-Moderate Atopic Dermatitis (AD). The Trial met all of its primary endpoints, highlighting AB-101a's potential to be an effective and safe Treatment for AD. The randomized, vehicle-controlled, double-blind Trial is evaluating the Treatment protocol of AB-101a across ...
