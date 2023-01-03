10.000 euro da pagare dal Comune : Cade dall'altalena e si rompe un ...Castelnovo Monti : Minaccia la moglie mentre sua figlia si lancia dal ...Jeremy Renner incidente : Hawkeye Occhio di Falco degli Avengers in ...Elisabetta Gregoraci in vacanza mostra un bikini da urloElettra Lamborghini nel mirino degli hater... ma lei zittisce tutti ...I migliori film di Natale con Christian De Sica e Massimo BoldiHigh On Life è esattamente questoSci alpino: ottimo terzo posto di Marta Bassino nel Gigante di ...Valutazione dei rischi: a che cosa serve?I 10 video giochi più attesi del 2023Ultime Blog

VIDEO NJPW | Will Ospreay tiene un intenso promo di fronte a Kenny Omega

VIDEO NJPW: Will Ospreay tiene un intenso promo di fronte a Kenny Omega (Di martedì 3 gennaio 2023) Il 4 gennaio, Kenny Omega sfiderà Will Ospreay per il NJPW United States Championship. Prima dell’evento, NJPW ha tenuto una conferenza stampa che è diventata personale quando Ospreay è saltato faccia a faccia con Kenny. La faida diventa personale Ospreay ha detto a Kenny di aver fatto così tanti sacrifici per la NJPW, inclusi viaggi di 14 giorni durante la pandemia dal Regno Unito al Giappone, mentre Kenny doveva solo guidare per alcune ore in Florida da casa alla sede dell’AEW. Ospreay ha continuato offendendo Omega per averlo sminuito perché non ha idea di cosa abbia passato, ha menzionato la morte del suo migliore amico e la necessità ...
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 preview: UK start time, matches, live stream, Sasha Banks debut and more

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 is set to be an historic event for the company with talent from WWE and AEW appearing on the show and all signs pointing to a huge appearance from Sasha Banks. The star, whose ...

Report: Naomi to Join Sasha Banks in Japan for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom amid WWE Rumors

Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on Wednesday along with Sasha Banks. According to PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson, NJPW sources could not confirm that they were bringing Naomi in for the show, ...
