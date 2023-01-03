STOOF International presents armoured SUV Trojan with certified maximum protection (Di martedì 3 gennaio 2023) - BERLIN, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The "Trojan," based on the Toyota LC 300, in resistance class VR9, from STOOF International, represents an absolute novelty with absolute maximum protection for civilian, military and police missions, usable as an armoured SUV and armoured limousine for quiet driving on all roads, light, medium as well as heavy terrain, reinforced with high-performance components on body, frame, suspension, wheels and brakes. STOOF International armoured vehicles have strong steel plates, aramid, Window panes several centimetres thick, special chassis with special brakes, fire extinguishing systems, GPS tracking systems, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
