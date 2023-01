Menopausal Skin | qual è la miglore skincare in menopausa?

Agenzia ANSA

Shania Twain, 57, opened up about aging and accepting her “menopausal body,” especially through art and nude photoshoots. “I’m so unashamded,” she said.A recent report revealed that menopause-related products will turn over £492bn by 2025. But are the products worth it Here, Dr Philippa Kaye reveals what you should NEVER spend money on.