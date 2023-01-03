K-Challenge Racing: CONFERMATA L’ISCRIZIONE FRANCESE ALLA 37a COPPA AMERICA (Di martedì 3 gennaio 2023) Gli organizzatori della 37a AMERICA’s Cup danno il benvenuto ALLA Société nautique de Saint-Tropez e al suo team di rappresentanza K-Challenge Racing come sfidante per la 37a AMERICA’s Cup che si terrà a Barcellona nel 2024, guidata da Stephane Kandler e Bruno Dubois. K-Challenge Racing: il ritorno in COPPA AMERICA La loro sfida era stata precedentemente accettata dal Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron e ora hanno scelto di annunciare formalmente la loro partecipazione e di confermare che sono pronti a procedere con la loro campagna. L’amministratore delegato di K-Challenge Racing, Stephane Kandler, ha dichiarato: “Bruno e io siamo entusiasti di unirci agli altri Challenger. Stiamo ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
