First LNG cargo arrives at Germany's LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven (Di martedì 3 gennaio 2023) - ARLINGTON, Va. and DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Today, Uniper brought Germany's First full cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the new LNG terminal, operated by Uniper, in Wilhelmshaven. The LNG ship Maria Energy, owned by Tsakos Energy Navigation, a major energy mover, was loaded in Calcasieu Pass, USA, at the liquefaction facility of the LNG supplier Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, LLC, on December 19, 2022. The Maria Energy is fully loaded with approx. 170,000 cubic meters LNG (97,147,000 cubic meters of natural gas) – enough to supply around 50,000 German households with energy for one year. Niek den Hollander, Uniper CCO says: "The successful delivery of the First full LNG cargo to the Uniper terminal in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Today, Uniper brought Germany's First full cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the new LNG terminal, operated by Uniper, in Wilhelmshaven. The LNG ship Maria Energy, owned by Tsakos Energy Navigation, a major energy mover, was loaded in Calcasieu Pass, USA, at the liquefaction facility of the LNG supplier Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, LLC, on December 19, 2022. The Maria Energy is fully loaded with approx. 170,000 cubic meters LNG (97,147,000 cubic meters of natural gas) – enough to supply around 50,000 German households with energy for one year. Niek den Hollander, Uniper CCO says: "The successful delivery of the First full LNG cargo to the Uniper terminal in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
VENTURE GLOBAL AND INPEX ANNOUNCE LNG SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENTVenture Global's first facility, Calcasieu Pass, commenced producing LNG in January 2022. The company is also constructing or developing an additional 60 MTPA of production capacity in Louisiana to ...
Would Central Asian Countries benefit from Trade with Afghanistan under the Taliban Regime...has been a supplier of electricity in the past years and plans to export liquified natural gas (LNG)... As an example, trade with Pakistan through Afghanistan had its first trials on April 29, 2021, when ... Excelerate Energy delivers Finland’s first ever floating LNG Terminal / GALLERY The MediTelegraph
Venture Global LNG: First LNG cargo arrives at Germany's LNG terminal in WilhelmshavenARLINGTON, Va. and DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Uniper brought Germany's first full cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the new LNG terminal, operated by Uniper ...
Bionova Expands Its Cannabis Nutrient Product Offering in the United StatesBionova Nutrients, in partnership with Global Garden, announces the expanded availability of their cannabis nutrients in the United ...
First LNGSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : First LNG