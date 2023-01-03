10.000 euro da pagare dal Comune : Cade dall'altalena e si rompe un ...Castelnovo Monti : Minaccia la moglie mentre sua figlia si lancia dal ...Jeremy Renner incidente : Hawkeye Occhio di Falco degli Avengers in ...Elisabetta Gregoraci in vacanza mostra un bikini da urloElettra Lamborghini nel mirino degli hater... ma lei zittisce tutti ...I migliori film di Natale con Christian De Sica e Massimo BoldiHigh On Life è esattamente questoSci alpino: ottimo terzo posto di Marta Bassino nel Gigante di ...Valutazione dei rischi: a che cosa serve?I 10 video giochi più attesi del 2023Ultime Blog

First LNG cargo arrives at Germany' s LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven

First LNG
First LNG cargo arrives at Germany's LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven (Di martedì 3 gennaio 2023) - ARLINGTON, Va. and DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Today, Uniper brought Germany's First full cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the new LNG terminal, operated by Uniper, in Wilhelmshaven. The LNG ship Maria Energy, owned by Tsakos Energy Navigation, a major energy mover, was loaded in Calcasieu Pass, USA, at the liquefaction facility of the LNG supplier Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, LLC, on December 19, 2022. The Maria Energy is fully loaded with approx. 170,000 cubic meters LNG (97,147,000 cubic meters of natural gas) – enough to supply around 50,000 German households with energy for one year. Niek den Hollander, Uniper CCO says: "The successful delivery of the First full LNG cargo to the Uniper terminal in ...
