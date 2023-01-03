Fantastic 4, Toby Kebell: "Preferirei ingoiare la placenta che rispondere a un'altra domanda sul film" (Di martedì 3 gennaio 2023) Toby Kebell è piuttosto drastico quando si tratta di rinvangare la storia del fallimento di Fantastic 4 - i Fantastici quattro. L'interprete di Servant Toby Kebbell è stanco di rispondere a domande sul disastroso adattamento Fantastic 4 - i Fantastici quattro, uscito nel 2015. talmente stanco che preferirebbe ingoiare della placenta che rispondere a un'altra domanda sul film e sul suo personaggio, il Dottor Destino. Nel corso di una recente intervista con ComicBook.com, Toby Kebbell ha dichiarato scherzosamente: "Meglio ingoiare la placenta che parlare di nuovo del film. Mangerei un ...Leggi su movieplayer
Disney al D23 Expo, tutte le novità in arrivo e i trailer mostratiToby Haynes, Susanna White e Benjamin Caron hanno diretto alcuni episodi, mentre Kathleen Kennedy, ... la conclusione della Fase 4, la Fase 5 e i titoli della Fase 6 che includono Fantastic Four e due ...
Jamie Bell, il suo consiglio su Fantastic 4: 'Risparmiate tempo e soldi'Fantastic 4 - I Fantastici Quattro si è rivelato essere un fallimento al box - office e si è ... Toby Kebbell ha dichiarato che il problema della produzione risiedeva nella "cattiva gestione della ... Fantastic 4, Toby Kebell: "Preferirei ingoiare la placenta che ... Movieplayer
Toby Kebbell Is Over Talking About Failed Fantastic Four RebootStop asking Toby Kebbell about his role in the Fantastic Four reboot that bombed upon its release in 2015. Ignoring the two prior Fantastic Four films that came before it, the 2015 movie was directed ...
