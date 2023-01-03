10.000 euro da pagare dal Comune : Cade dall'altalena e si rompe un ...Castelnovo Monti : Minaccia la moglie mentre sua figlia si lancia dal ...Jeremy Renner incidente : Hawkeye Occhio di Falco degli Avengers in ...Elisabetta Gregoraci in vacanza mostra un bikini da urloElettra Lamborghini nel mirino degli hater... ma lei zittisce tutti ...I migliori film di Natale con Christian De Sica e Massimo BoldiHigh On Life è esattamente questoSci alpino: ottimo terzo posto di Marta Bassino nel Gigante di ...Valutazione dei rischi: a che cosa serve?I 10 video giochi più attesi del 2023Ultime Blog

Fantastic 4 | Toby Kebell | Preferirei ingoiare la placenta che rispondere a un' altra domanda sul film

Fantastic Toby
Fantastic 4, Toby Kebell: "Preferirei ingoiare la placenta che rispondere a un'altra domanda sul film" (Di martedì 3 gennaio 2023) Toby Kebell è piuttosto drastico quando si tratta di rinvangare la storia del fallimento di Fantastic 4 - i Fantastici quattro. L'interprete di Servant Toby Kebbell è stanco di rispondere a domande sul disastroso adattamento Fantastic 4 - i Fantastici quattro, uscito nel 2015. talmente stanco che preferirebbe ingoiare della placenta che rispondere a un'altra domanda sul film e sul suo personaggio, il Dottor Destino. Nel corso di una recente intervista con ComicBook.com, Toby Kebbell ha dichiarato scherzosamente: "Meglio ingoiare la placenta che parlare di nuovo del film. Mangerei un ...
