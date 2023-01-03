10.000 euro da pagare dal Comune : Cade dall'altalena e si rompe un ...Castelnovo Monti : Minaccia la moglie mentre sua figlia si lancia dal ...Jeremy Renner incidente : Hawkeye Occhio di Falco degli Avengers in ...Elisabetta Gregoraci in vacanza mostra un bikini da urloElettra Lamborghini nel mirino degli hater... ma lei zittisce tutti ...I migliori film di Natale con Christian De Sica e Massimo BoldiHigh On Life è esattamente questoSci alpino: ottimo terzo posto di Marta Bassino nel Gigante di ...Valutazione dei rischi: a che cosa serve?I 10 video giochi più attesi del 2023Ultime Blog

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Hosts First Green Hydrogen Summit in Year of Climate Action for UAE

Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Hosts First Green Hydrogen Summit in Year of Climate Action for UAE (Di martedì 3 gennaio 2023) - ABU Dhabi, UAE, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), the global initiative championed by the UAE and its clean energy powerhouse Masdar to accelerate sustainable development, will hold its First annual Green Hydrogen Summit this Year, highlighting Green Hydrogen's growing importance in the global drive toward net zero.     The Green Hydrogen Summit 2023, taking place on January 18, will be one of the key events taking place at ADSW 2023, which will convene heads of state, policymakers, industry leaders, investors, youth, and entrepreneurs, for a series of impactful dialogues ahead of the United Nations ...
