The Challenge | il trailer del film russo | primo progetto a essere stato girato in parte nello spazio

The Challenge
The Challenge: il trailer del film russo, primo progetto a essere stato girato in parte nello spazio (Di lunedì 2 gennaio 2023) Il film russo The Challenge ha battuto persino Tom Cruise ed è diventato il primo film ad avere delle scene girate realmente nello spazio, ecco il trailer. Tom Cruise sperava di essere il primo attore a girare un film nello spazio, ma è stato battuto da The Challenge, un progetto russo di cui è stato condiviso il trailer. Il filmato regala delle spettacolari sequenze d'azione e mostra la protagonista risvegliarsi a bordo della stazione spaziale internazionale dopo aver sentito qualcuno tossire. La donna si sposta poi per raggiungere il collega, ...
