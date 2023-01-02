Scottish Premiership, 2-2 l’Old Firm: il Celtic ferma il Rangers nel finale (Di lunedì 2 gennaio 2023) Finisce 2-2 l’Old Firm tra Rangers e Celtic. Nella ventesima giornata della Scottish Premiership, la squadra di Postecoglou non riesce a riaprire il discorso primo posto. Il Celtic trova un punto e resta a +9. Dopo 5? è la squadra ospite a sbloccare il risultato ad Ibrox. Merito di Maeda che ruba palla a Morelos, salta Tavernier e buca McGregor. Il Celtic è in controllo e legittima il vantaggio nel primo tempo, nonostante un palo colpito da Kent al 27?. Ad inizio ripresa però c’è la svolta. Sakala innesca Kent che stavolta a tu per tu con Hart non sbaglia. Il Celtic subisce il contraccolpo e al 53? Tavernier su rigore sigla il 2-1. Nel finale però c’è il gol di Kyogo che ristabilisce la parità. SportFace. Leggi su sportface
LIVE – Rangers-Celtic 2-2 - Scottish Premiership 2022/2023 (DIRETTA)
LIVE – Rangers-Celtic 0-1 - Scottish Premiership 2022/2023 (DIRETTA)
Formazioni ufficiali Rangers-Celtic - Scottish Premiership 2022/2023
Rangers-Celtic oggi in tv : data - orario e diretta streaming - Scottish Premiership 2022/2023
LIVE – Rangers-Celtic - Scottish Premiership 2022/2023 (DIRETTA)
Formazioni ufficiali Rangers - Celtic, Scottish Premiership 2022/2023Le formazioni ufficiali di Rangers - Celtic, sfida valida per la 20esima giornata di Scottish Premiership 2022/2023. I biancoverdi hanno un ampio margine di vantaggio in classifica sui rivali, ma l'Old Firm resta un appuntamento impedibile per tutti gli appassionati di calcio. Nel ...
Calcio in tv oggi: programma del 2 gennaio 2023 - CalciomagazineCalcio in tv oggi 2 gennaio 2023: dove vedere le partite in diretta tv e streaming 13.30 Rangers - Celtic (Scottish Premiership) - ONEFOOTBALL 17.00 Lille - Reims (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL 18.30 ... LIVE - Rangers-CELTIC 2-1, Scottish Premiership 2022/2023 ... SPORTFACE.IT
Rangers v Celtic: Scottish Premiership – liveRangers need to make up ground on their bitter rivals at the top of the table. Join Barry Glendenning for all the action. 14:25 90+ 4min: Now Ryan Jack is booked for fouling Jota as the ...
Scottish Premiership: Kyogo hauls Celtic level late on at IbroxYou need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.
Scottish PremiershipSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Scottish Premiership