Scottish Premiership | 2-2 l'Old Firm | il Celtic ferma il Rangers nel finale

Scottish Premiership
Scottish Premiership, 2-2 l’Old Firm: il Celtic ferma il Rangers nel finale (Di lunedì 2 gennaio 2023) Finisce 2-2 l’Old Firm tra Rangers e Celtic. Nella ventesima giornata della Scottish Premiership, la squadra di Postecoglou non riesce a riaprire il discorso primo posto. Il Celtic trova un punto e resta a +9. Dopo 5? è la squadra ospite a sbloccare il risultato ad Ibrox. Merito di Maeda che ruba palla a Morelos, salta Tavernier e buca McGregor. Il Celtic è in controllo e legittima il vantaggio nel primo tempo, nonostante un palo colpito da Kent al 27?. Ad inizio ripresa però c’è la svolta. Sakala innesca Kent che stavolta a tu per tu con Hart non sbaglia. Il Celtic subisce il contraccolpo e al 53? Tavernier su rigore sigla il 2-1. Nel finale però c’è il gol di Kyogo che ristabilisce la parità. SportFace.
