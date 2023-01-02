RISULTATI | GCW 56 Nights 01 01 2023

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di lunedì 2 gennaio 2023) Idello Show andato in scena la scorsa Domenica ad Atlantic City, New Jersey: GCW 56Domenica 1° Gennaio – Atlantic City, New Jersey (USA) -Masha Slamovich batte Cole Radrick (8:12)-Nick Wayne batte Leon Slater (12:45)-Do Or Die Six Way Scramble MatchBlake Christian batte Alec Price, Joey Janela, Jordan Oliver, Tony Deppen e Willie Mack (12:54)-Four Way MatchMaki Itoh batte Billie Starkz, Dark Sheik e Sawyer Wreck (8:01)-Death MatchMatt Tremont batte Mad Man Pondo (12:58)-30 Person Do Or Die Rumble MatchMasha Slamovich batte 1 Called Manders, Alec Price, Allie Katch, Billie Starkz, Blake Christian, Ciclope, Cole Radrick, CPA, Dark Sheik, Dyln McKay, Effy, El Mago, Facade, Jimmy Lloyd, John Wayne Murdoch, Jordan Oliver, Kerry Morton, Leon Slater, Mance Warner, Marcus Mathers, Matt Tremont, Miedo Extremo, Nick Wayne, Sam ...