LIVE – Rangers-Celtic 2-2 | Scottish Premiership 2022 2023 DIRETTA

Leggi su sportface

(Di lunedì 2 gennaio 2023) Lascritta di, match valevole per la ventesima giornata della. I biancoverdi sono saldamente al comando della classifica con 54 punti e sperano di sfruttare questo scontro diretto per volare a +12. I padroni di casa, dal loro canto, hanno intenzione di ottenere il bottino pieno davanti al pubblico dell’Ibrox, in modo tale da accorciare le distanze della vetta della graduatoria. Il calcio di inizio della partita è in programma alle ore 13:30 di lunedì 2 gennaio. DOVE VEDERLA IN TV Sportface.it seguirà l’evento attraverso untestuale e diversi contenuti, chi avrà la meglio?: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, Lundstram, Kamara, Tillman, Sakala, Kent, ...