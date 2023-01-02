CGTN: China will continue to contribute to global peace and development in connected world (Di lunedì 2 gennaio 2023) - BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Noting China is a country closely linked with the world, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that he has not only hosted old and new friends in Beijing, but also traveled abroad to communicate China's propositions to the world over the past year in his 2023 New Year address on Saturday. The past year has witnessed a friends-gathering Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Spring, bilateral meetings between Xi and foreign leaders of more than 40 countries, and three overseas trips made by Xi before and after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in October. Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, became the first foreign leader to visit China since the conclusion ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Noting China is a country closely linked with the world, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that he has not only hosted old and new friends in Beijing, but also traveled abroad to communicate China's propositions to the world over the past year in his 2023 New Year address on Saturday. The past year has witnessed a friends-gathering Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Spring, bilateral meetings between Xi and foreign leaders of more than 40 countries, and three overseas trips made by Xi before and after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in October. Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, became the first foreign leader to visit China since the conclusion ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CGTN?How do emergency wards in China cope with increasing COVID patients?
CGTN : Vitality under COVID-19 : China's smart ports aid increased throughput
CGTN : Wang Yi : China demonstrates international responsibility via major-country diplomacy
CGTN : Wang Yi : China demonstrates international responsibility via major-country diplomacy
CGTN : Historic global biodiversity framework reached at COP15 with the active efforts of China
CGTN : China injects vitality into global biodiversity protection
CGTN: China monitors coronavirus mutations to adjust COVID - 19 response...https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/cgtn - china - monitors - coronavirus - mutations - to - adjust - covid - 19 - response - 301711703.html
CGTN: CMG president sends New Year greetings to overseas audiencesBEIJING, Jan. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ Shen Haixiong, president of China Media Group (CMG), sent New Year greetings in an address to overseas audiences via CGTN, China Radio International and through the internet on January 1, 2023. 'Bathed in the warm winter sunshine, we welcome 2023, a new year full of promise and expectations. I would like to extend ... Gli auguri di Shen Haixiong al pubblico d'oltremare ilGiornale.it
CGTN: China monitors coronavirus mutations to adjust COVID-19 response(Adnkronos) - BEIJING, Jan. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With China loosening its COVID-19 restrictions, some experts have expressed concern that China's ...
Gli auguri di Shen Haixiong al pubblico d'oltremareIl primo gennaio 2023, il presidente del China Media Group, Shen Haixiong, ha pronunciato il suo messaggio di Capodanno rivolto al pubblico d’oltremare, attraverso CGTN, China Radio International e In ...
CGTN ChinaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN China