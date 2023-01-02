CGTN?Poems and New Year blessings preheat for CGTN's multilingual integrated product (Di lunedì 2 gennaio 2023) - BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/
In 2022, CGTN's "Read a Poem" campaign launched several special events for the Qixi Festival in August, the Mid-Autumn Festival and International Day of Peace in September, and the upcoming new Year. Thirteen ambassadors and representatives from Guinea-Bissau, Sri Lanka, Guyana, Mexico, Uruguay, Algeria, Jordan, Ecuador, Malawi, Guinea, Egypt, United Nations Women, Russian Cultural Centre in Beijing and The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) accepted CGTN's invitation to read poems and send blessings for the upcoming new Year. Smriti Aryal, representative of UN Women in China, read "What I will," written by Suheir Hammad, to share her stand, strength, courage, and resilience. "I will not forget where I come from. I will ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
In 2022, CGTN's "Read a Poem" campaign launched several special events for the Qixi Festival in August, the Mid-Autumn Festival and International Day of Peace in September, and the upcoming new Year. Thirteen ambassadors and representatives from Guinea-Bissau, Sri Lanka, Guyana, Mexico, Uruguay, Algeria, Jordan, Ecuador, Malawi, Guinea, Egypt, United Nations Women, Russian Cultural Centre in Beijing and The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) accepted CGTN's invitation to read poems and send blessings for the upcoming new Year. Smriti Aryal, representative of UN Women in China, read "What I will," written by Suheir Hammad, to share her stand, strength, courage, and resilience. "I will not forget where I come from. I will ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CGTNPoems and New Year blessings preheat for CGTN's multilingual integrated product... Guinea, Egypt, United Nations Women, Russian Cultural Centre in Beijing and The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) accepted CGTN's invitation to read poems and ...
CGTN: China's Vision into the Future on New CGTN Docuseries "China Aspirations"...lost tune of one of the most famous and influential Song Ci poems ... And how the world's first IPO quantum tech company operates after ... CGTN will release China Aspirations in 15 languages, including ... Al via la prima delle tre serate del “The Sicily international Choir Festival” siciliareport.it
Link Building Services Agency, Link.Build, Announces Release of New Website, Launches White Label Backlink Audit ServiceLink.Build, a leading link building services agency, is proud to announce the launch of the company's new website design and white label backlink audit service. This unique offering provides ...
YOFC Provides Optical Fiber Solutions to Customers WorldwideLijing Zhou, Senior Vice President of Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC), a world-leading provider of optical fiber preforms, optical fibers, optical fiber cables (OFCs ...
CGTNPoems andSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTNPoems and