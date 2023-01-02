High On Life è esattamente questoSci alpino: ottimo terzo posto di Marta Bassino nel Gigante di ...Valutazione dei rischi: a che cosa serve?I 10 video giochi più attesi del 2023In Europa la 250ª edizione della Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series Ultime offerte NVIDIASorpresa festiva in GTA OnlineNatale con i migliori titoli su GeForce NOWWRC GENERATIONS: ARRIVA IL TRAILER PER SWITCHTLe proposte di Vactidy per i regali di last minute Ultime Blog

CGTN?Poems and New Year blessings preheat for CGTN' s multilingual integrated product

CGTNPoems and
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
CGTN?Poems and New Year blessings preheat for CGTN's multilingual integrated product (Di lunedì 2 gennaio 2023) - BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/

In 2022, CGTN's "Read a Poem" campaign launched several special events for the Qixi Festival in August, the Mid-Autumn Festival and International Day of Peace in September, and the upcoming new Year. Thirteen ambassadors and representatives from Guinea-Bissau, Sri Lanka, Guyana, Mexico, Uruguay, Algeria, Jordan, Ecuador, Malawi, Guinea, Egypt, United Nations Women, Russian Cultural Centre in Beijing and The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) accepted CGTN's invitation to read poems and send blessings for the upcoming new Year. Smriti Aryal, representative of UN Women in China, read "What I will," written by Suheir Hammad, to share her stand, strength, courage, and resilience. "I will not forget where I come from. I will ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

CGTNPoems and New Year blessings preheat for CGTN's multilingual integrated product

... Guinea, Egypt, United Nations Women, Russian Cultural Centre in Beijing and The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) accepted CGTN's invitation to read poems and ...

CGTN: China's Vision into the Future on New CGTN Docuseries "China Aspirations"

...lost tune of one of the most famous and influential Song Ci poems ... And how the world's first IPO quantum tech company operates after ... CGTN will release China Aspirations in 15 languages, including ... Al via la prima delle tre serate del “The Sicily international Choir Festival”  siciliareport.it

Link Building Services Agency, Link.Build, Announces Release of New Website, Launches White Label Backlink Audit Service

Link.Build, a leading link building services agency, is proud to announce the launch of the company's new website design and white label backlink audit service. This unique offering provides ...

YOFC Provides Optical Fiber Solutions to Customers Worldwide

Lijing Zhou, Senior Vice President of Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC), a world-leading provider of optical fiber preforms, optical fibers, optical fiber cables (OFCs ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTNPoems and
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : CGTN Poems and CGTNPoems Year blessings preheat CGTN