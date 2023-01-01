Nottingham Forest-Chelsea domenica 01 gennaio 2023 ore 17 | 30 | formazioni | quote | pronostici Nuovo infortunio per Reece James

Leggi su infobetting

(Di domenica 1 gennaio 2023) Ilha iniziato col piede giusto la seconda parte di stagione battendo facilmente il Bournemouth per 2-0 e ora cercherà di ripetersi contro unreduce dalla netta sconfitta di Old Trafford. Purtroppo per i Blues l’importantesi è nuovamente infortunato e si tratta di una perdita importante per Potter che InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e