The Glory | la serie tv su Netflix avrà una seconda stagione?

The Glory
The Glory, la serie tv su Netflix avrà una seconda stagione? (Di sabato 31 dicembre 2022) Quando esce The Glory 2: anticipazioni sulla trama, il cast dei nuovi episodi, trailer e streaming della seconda stagione su Netflix. Tvserial.it.
The Glory è una potente storia di bullismo e di vendetta

The Glory , revenge movie in formato seriale ora su Netflix, è molto più che una storia di vendetta. È la storia di un'ossessione e di come un torto troppo grave subito possano determinare il percorso ... The Glory è una potente storia di bullismo e di vendetta  WIRED Italia

