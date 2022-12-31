High On Life è esattamente questoSci alpino: ottimo terzo posto di Marta Bassino nel Gigante di ...Valutazione dei rischi: a che cosa serve?I 10 video giochi più attesi del 2023In Europa la 250ª edizione della Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series Ultime offerte NVIDIASorpresa festiva in GTA OnlineNatale con i migliori titoli su GeForce NOWWRC GENERATIONS: ARRIVA IL TRAILER PER SWITCHTLe proposte di Vactidy per i regali di last minute Ultime Blog

Newcastle-Leeds sabato 31 dicembre 2022 ore 16:00

Newcastle-Leeds (sabato 31 dicembre 2022 ore 16:00): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici. Callum Wilson e Saint-Maximin in panchina (Di sabato 31 dicembre 2022) Il Newcastle arriva a questa sfida da fantastico terzo in classifica e reduce dal 3-0 rifilato al Leicester al King Power Stadium, mentre Leeds ha perso 3-1 in casa contro il Man City e ha davvero un vantaggio minimo sulla zona retrocessione. Con squadre come Wolverhampton e West Ham per ora attardate ma con potenziale InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Leggi su infobetting

Manchester City-Everton è una partita della diciottesima giornata di Premier League e si gioca sabato alle 16:00: pronostici, tv, streaming.
