Infobetting

...00 Cavalier - Tivoli 21:00 Vere United - Humble Lions 21:00 Mount Pleasant - Montego Bay 21:15 Chapelton - Arnett Gardens 23:30 INGHILTERRA CHAMPIONSHIP13:00 Blackpool - ......00 Nizza - Lens 21:00 GRECIA SUPER LEAGUE Aris - Panetolikos 17:00 Lamia - Giannina 17:30 INGHILTERRA CHAMPIONSHIP QPR - Luton 19:00- Middlesbrough 20:45 Coventry -20:45 ... Blackburn-Cardiff (domenica 01 gennaio 2023 ore 13:00): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici Live coverage of Sunday's Championship game between Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City.Cardiff City kick-off 2023 with a trip to Ewood Park to take on Blackburn Rovers in this New Year's Day clash. The Bluebirds ended 2022 with a run of four straight draws which has seen them stagnate ...