Football Affairs | il 2023 dei grandi club | tutte le sfide dal campo ai conti

Leggi su calcioefinanza

(Di venerdì 30 dicembre 2022) Dopo quasi un mese di stop dovuto ai Mondiali in Qatar, mercoledì 4 gennaio ripartirà la Serie A. Sarà un gennaio bollente per idel nostro campionato, considerato che tra i match della massima serie, gli incontri di Coppa Italia e la finale della Supercoppa italiana, si disputeranno oltre 60 incontri in 31 giorni. L'articolo proviene da Calcio e Finanza.