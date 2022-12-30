High On Life è esattamente questoSci alpino: ottimo terzo posto di Marta Bassino nel Gigante di ...Valutazione dei rischi: a che cosa serve?I 10 video giochi più attesi del 2023In Europa la 250ª edizione della Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series Ultime offerte NVIDIASorpresa festiva in GTA OnlineNatale con i migliori titoli su GeForce NOWWRC GENERATIONS: ARRIVA IL TRAILER PER SWITCHTLe proposte di Vactidy per i regali di last minute Ultime Blog

Football Affairs | il 2023 dei grandi club | tutte le sfide dal campo ai conti

Football Affairs: il 2023 dei grandi club, tutte le sfide dal campo ai conti (Di venerdì 30 dicembre 2022) Dopo quasi un mese di stop dovuto ai Mondiali in Qatar, mercoledì 4 gennaio ripartirà la Serie A. Sarà un gennaio bollente per i club del nostro campionato, considerato che tra i match della massima serie, gli incontri di Coppa Italia e la finale della Supercoppa italiana, si disputeranno oltre 60 incontri in 31 giorni. L'articolo proviene da Calcio e Finanza.
