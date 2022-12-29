Sci alpino: ottimo terzo posto di Marta Bassino nel Gigante di ...Valutazione dei rischi: a che cosa serve?I 10 video giochi più attesi del 2023In Europa la 250ª edizione della Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series Ultime offerte NVIDIASorpresa festiva in GTA OnlineNatale con i migliori titoli su GeForce NOWWRC GENERATIONS: ARRIVA IL TRAILER PER SWITCHTLe proposte di Vactidy per i regali di last minute Offerte di The Sims 4Ultime Blog

Graphenea launches specialty chemical spin-off KIVORO (Di giovedì 29 dicembre 2022) - SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

Graphenea S.A., a world-leading graphene producer, has launched a spin-off company. KIVORO is a specialty chemicals company that is focused on creating solutions for industrial challenges. Let's go faster! KIVORO's tagline refers to the agility and speed when collaborating with the company and combined with their keep-it-simple approach they are breathing new life into the specialty chemicals sector. Jeremey Shipp, Sales Director at KIVORO notes, “We are working on complicated industrial challenges, but we're uncomplicated to deal with. We understand our clients are looking for solutions, not problems, and we are a straight-forward, agile organisation.” KIVORO ...
All our products are carbon neutral and in most cases our products allow our customers to improve their carbon footprint saving money at the same time.' About Graphenea Graphenea is a technology ...

All our products are carbon neutral and in most cases our products allow our customers to improve their carbon footprint saving money at the same time.' About Graphenea Graphenea is a technology ...

Quality Control Analysis of a specialty chemical Quality Control Conducting quality control analysis Specialty Chemical Production Head of Production, Xabier Ulacia overseeing production Kivoro Plant ...
