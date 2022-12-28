Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl, su Disney+ in streaming da oggi (Di mercoledì 28 dicembre 2022) Disney+ ha rilasciato oggi in streaming l'evento speciale Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl, una magica esperienza che trasforma il live in un film, con un'introduzione di Lin-Manuel Miranda. Disney+ ha rilasciato oggi Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl, una magica esperienza che trasforma l'evento dal vivo in un film in streaming, con una speciale introduzione di Lin-Manuel Miranda. Il pubblico sarà trasportato nella Casa Madrigal per assistere a un concerto spettacolare e senza precedenti: il cast originale di Encanto di Walt Disney Animation Studios si riunisce all'Hollywood Bowl per un concerto-evento che presenta i numeri musicali preferiti ...Leggi su movieplayer
Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl, il film - concerto di Disney+ - Esce in streaming su Disney+ il 28 dicembre ed è un'ottima occasione per riascoltare le canzoni del film d'animazione
Quando esce Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl su Disney+: il concerto evento, che porta sul palco le canzoni del film Disney Encanto, è disponibile dal 28 dicembre 2022 sulla piattaforma streaming.
