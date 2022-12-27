Rangers vs Motherwell – notizie sulle squadre e possibili formazioni (Di martedì 27 dicembre 2022) Michael Beale spera di ottenere la quarta vittoria consecutiva come capo dei Rangers quando la sua squadra ospiterà il Motherwell mercoledì 28 dicembre sera. In un momento in cui i giganti di Glasgow sono secondi nella classifica della Scottish Premiership, il Motherwell si reca a Ibrox in nona posizione e senza vittorie da quattro partite. Il calcio di inizio di Rangers vs Motherwell è previsto alle 20:45 Anteprima della partita Rangers vs Motherwell a che punto sono le due squadre Rangers Quando Beale ha iniziato da poco il suo regno ai Rangers, si sarebbe reso conto che in questa fase le vittorie in classifica sono molto più importanti delle prestazioni. L’ex capo dei Queens Park Rangers è ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
SCOZIA PREMIERSHIP Ross County - Rangers 20:30 Motherwell -
SCOZIA PREMIERSHIP Ross County - Rangers 20:30 Motherwell - ... Rangers-Motherwell (mercoledì 28 dicembre 2022 ore 20:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici
Former Rangers pair set for imminent return to Ibrox StadiumBut Rangers will be hoping it’s an unhappy reunion for the former Gers stars as the Ibrox club look to maintain their perfect form under new ...
Rangers boss Michael Beale 'gutted' by Steven Davis injury - but believes he will returnThe 37-year-old Northern Ireland international will undergo an operation in the New Year. Davis's last appearance in Light Blue came as a substitute in the 3-2 win over Hibernian on December 15 but ...
