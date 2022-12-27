Gyeonggi Province Conducts Joint Exercise to Prepare for Large-scale Social Disasters (Di martedì 27 dicembre 2022) SUWON, South Korea, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Gyeonggi Province recently conducted a Joint Exercise in preparation for Social Disasters with the mobilization of 32 public and private organizations. This Exercise, the first Joint inter-agency undertaking of its kind in Gyeonggi Province, reflects efforts to fulfill the pledge made by Gyeonggi Province Governor Kim Dong Yeon to safeguard the lives and safety of the residents against possible threats. Previously, Governor Kim had announced safety measures for Gyeonggi residents, which include the implementation of Joint Exercises in preparation for Social
Corea del Sud. Inondazioni a Seoul: almeno 8 morti e 14 feriti per le piogge torrenziali... allagato stazioni della metropolitana e causato blackout in tutta la città e nelle province ... Sulla capitale sudcoreana, sulla vicina città portuale di Incheon e nella provincia di Gyeonggi sono ...
L'impressionante alluvione a Seul...fatto sapere che sono state trovate persone morte sia a Seul che nella vicina provincia di Gyeonggi:...che si prevedono piogge molto intense sia nell'area metropolitana di Seul che in altre province del ... Seul spara colpi di avvertimento contro dei droni nordcoreani Sky Tg24
Another wartime sex slave dies, reducing total surviving victims to 10Another Korean woman who was forced into sexual slavery by Japan during World War II has died, a civic group said Tuesday, reducing the total number of the country's registered surviving victims to 10 ...
