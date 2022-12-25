GALLERY: Le foto più belle delle star del wrestling per Natale (Di domenica 25 dicembre 2022) Come ogni anno per Natale i wrestler trovano modi più o meno elaborati per augurare buone feste a fan ed appassionati. Abbiamo raccolto alcune delle foto più belle e simpatiche uscite in questi giorni su Instagram e Twitter. Nikki Cross e Byron Saxton (WWE) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicola Glencross (@wwenikkicross) Tay Conti (AEW) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taynara Guevara (@taymelo) starlight Kid (stardom) View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????starlightkid (@stardom starlightkid) Lana View this post on Instagram A post shared ...Leggi su zonawrestling
