FOOTBALL AFFAIRS Juve | nuovo corso al via E Lotito prende sempre più piede in Lega

Leggi su calcioefinanza

(Di sabato 24 dicembre 2022) Terminata la sbornia Mondiale (cui non ha peraltro partecipato direttamente) il mondo del calcio italiano si è svegliato con due grandi mal di testa da affrontare: uno il casontus che stando alle richieste della Procura FIGC si sta allargando ad altri club. Il secondo quelloto agli oltre 500 milioni di tasse non pagate L'articoloal via. Epiùinproviene da Calcio e Finanza.