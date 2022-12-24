[FOOTBALL AFFAIRS] Juve, nuovo corso al via. E Lotito prende sempre più piede in Lega (Di sabato 24 dicembre 2022) Terminata la sbornia Mondiale (cui non ha peraltro partecipato direttamente) il mondo del calcio italiano si è svegliato con due grandi mal di testa da affrontare: uno il caso Juventus che stando alle richieste della Procura FIGC si sta allargando ad altri club. Il secondo quello Legato agli oltre 500 milioni di tasse non pagate L'articolo FOOTBALL AFFAIRS Juve, nuovo corso al via. E Lotito prende sempre più piede in Lega proviene da Calcio e Finanza. Leggi su calcioefinanza
Games Industry Veterans and Former FA CEO Unite to Lead New Football - focused ...
Football Affairs: il calcio italiano tra la nuova era Juve e il trionfo di ...
A gas fitter’s son who said the only cup worth winning was the World Cup… George Cohen was England’s greatest right backENGLAND football hero George Cohen liked to say that if you’re only going to win a single trophy during your career, then it might as well be the World Cup. And he not only achieved that accolade ...
On Football, Opium and Popular Resistance: Not All Sports Are Created EqualFootball is about winning a match or a tournament but, ultimately, it is about something bigger - unity, hope, power, social conflicts and, yes, popular resistance.
