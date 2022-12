AEW | Top Flight e AR Fox vincono la Trios Battle Royal e portano a casa 300 mila dollari

The Shield Of Wrestling

...le porte a quelli che sarebbero diventatiname del business, su tutti CM Punk, Samoa Joe e Bryan Danielson. Tony Khan ha acquistato la ROH Grazie a questo nuovo accordo il founder dellasi è ... AEW Rampage Holiday Bash 23-12-2022 - Report della puntata As Jade Cargill continues to evolve in front of the AEW fans, her support from her fanbase continues to grow as well. With her being in the pro-wrestling business for only a little more than a year, ...WWE got in the holiday spirit as a Christmas-themed match headlined last night's SmackDown. Ricochet teamed up with Braun Strowman to take down Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci in a Miracle ...