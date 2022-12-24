AEW: Top Flight e AR Fox vincono la Trios Battle Royal e portano a casa 300 mila dollari (Di sabato 24 dicembre 2022) Puntata in clima natalizio anche per Rampage di ieri notte. In programma un Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale. In palio per i vincitori per 300 mila dollari cash. Sono stati parecchi i team che sono saliti sul ring. Tra questi Blackpool Combat (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta e Claudio Castagnoli), Best Friends (Trent, Chuck Taylor e Orange Cassidy) e il Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds e John Silver). Anche un nuovo debutto e poi Adam Page Durante la speciale Battle Royale dedicata ai Trios abbiamo assistito anche ad un nuovo debutto, quello di Dralistico che ha lottato al fianco di Rush e Preston Vance. Il messicano, fratello minore di Rush, aveva recentemente lottato a ROH Final Battle, proprio in coppia con Rush, contro Blake ...Leggi su zonawrestling
