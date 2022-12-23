In Europa la 250ª edizione della Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series Ultime offerte NVIDIASorpresa festiva in GTA OnlineNatale con i migliori titoli su GeForce NOWWRC GENERATIONS: ARRIVA IL TRAILER PER SWITCHTLe proposte di Vactidy per i regali di last minute Offerte di The Sims 4Annunciata la roadmap del 2023 di World of Warcraft!Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection primo updateNuovo trailer per One Piece OdysseyUltime Blog

The Hanging Sun con Alessandro Borghi è su Sky Cinema (Di venerdì 23 dicembre 2022) The Hanging Sun – Sole a mezzanotte è il nuovo film diretto da Francesco Carrozzini e tratto dal romanzo di Jo Nesbø che vede Alessandro Borghi come star internazionale ed è in anteprima esclusiva su Sky Cinema e NOW The Hanging Sun – Sole a mezzanotte è il nuovo film diretto da Francesco Carrozzini che ha chiuso il Festival di Venezia 2022 ed è tratto dal romanzo di Jo Nesbø, dal titolo appunto Sole di mezzanotte. In questo film internazionale, la star è Alessandro Borghi, che interpreta proprio il protagonista. The Hanging Sun – Sole a mezzanottein anteprima esclusiva su Sky Cinema e NOW L’attore si è trasformato esteticamente anche in questo film per interpretare il protagonista, ovvero un uomo in fuga dal passato violento e ...
