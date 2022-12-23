Highlights Pro Sesto-Vicenza 1-4 | Serie C 2022 2023 VIDEO

Leggi su sportface

(Di venerdì 23 dicembre 2022) Ilcon glie i gol di Pro, sfida valida per la 20esima giornata del girone A della. Vittoria convincente per la formazione veneta, che conduce i giochi fin dal primo minuto e trova tre punti nello scontro diretto grazie soprattutto alla tripletta di Stoppa. Di Bruschi e Rolfini gli altri due gol, in un pomeriggio che ha visto assegnati, e trasformati, tre rigori. Di seguito e in alto, le azioni salienti del match. RISULTATI E CLASSIFICHE SportFace.