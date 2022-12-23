In Europa la 250ª edizione della Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series Ultime offerte NVIDIASorpresa festiva in GTA OnlineNatale con i migliori titoli su GeForce NOWWRC GENERATIONS: ARRIVA IL TRAILER PER SWITCHTLe proposte di Vactidy per i regali di last minute Offerte di The Sims 4Annunciata la roadmap del 2023 di World of Warcraft!Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection primo updateNuovo trailer per One Piece OdysseyUltime Blog

Highlights Pro Sesto-Vicenza 1-4 | Serie C 2022 2023

Highlights Pro
Highlights Pro Sesto-Vicenza 1-4, Serie C 2022/2023 (VIDEO) (Di venerdì 23 dicembre 2022) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights e i gol di Pro Sesto, sfida valida per la 20esima giornata del girone A della Serie C 2022/2023. Vittoria convincente per la formazione veneta, che conduce i giochi fin dal primo minuto e trova tre punti nello scontro diretto grazie soprattutto alla tripletta di Stoppa. Di Bruschi e Rolfini gli altri due gol, in un pomeriggio che ha visto assegnati, e trasformati, tre rigori. Di seguito e in alto, le azioni salienti del match. RISULTATI E CLASSIFICHE SportFace.
