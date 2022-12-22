WWE: Drew Gulak avvistato con delle star AEW su Twitter. (Di giovedì 22 dicembre 2022) Negli show WWE Drew Gulak non è molto attivo quanto lo era in 205 Live, brand della WWE dove Gulak ha anche vinto il titolo cruiserweight. Quando 205 Live si è successivamente trasformato in NXT Level Up, il titolo è andato a perdersi. La star di AEW Ari Daivari ha postato su Twitter una foto che ritrae Gulak, Biff Busick (aka Oney Lorcan) e Tony Nese, scrivendo “È sempre bello ritrovarsi! #205Live“ Tutti e quattro un tempo erano in 205 Live, e anche Nese è stato campione cruiserweight. Nese, Daivari e Busick sono stati tutti e tre rilasciati dalla WWE, ma non hanno fatto fatica a trovare successo altrove. Daivari e Nese hanno entrambi firmato con la AEW, dove Nese ha già accumulato una vittoria su Danhausen a Dynamite e una vittoria in tag team contro i Varsity Blonds a ...Leggi su zonawrestling
