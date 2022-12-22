The Chosen – Il prescelto | a Natale su Netflix la nuova serie sulla vita di Gesù

Leggi su ilnotiziario

(Di giovedì 22 dicembre 2022) tds text logo tagline colortds text logo tagline colortds text logo tagline colortds text logo tagline color di Stefano Di Maria Il periodo diè quello giusto per recuperare unaunica, frutto di un progetto di crowdfunding: primo caso al mondo, è finanziata attraverso le offerte economiche dei suoi spettatori, idea lanciata dal regista Dallas Jenkins dopo avere girato prima un film. Stiamo parlando di THE, in italiano IL ... tds text logo tagline colortds text logo tagline colortds text logo tagline colortds text logo tagline colortd module 7 title excerpttd module 7 title excerpttd module 7 title excerpttd module 7 title excerptL'articolo proviene da Il Notiziario.