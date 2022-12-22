Novavax Announces Proposed $125 Million Public Offering of Common Stock (Di giovedì 22 dicembre 2022) - GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced a Proposed underwritten Public Offering to sell up to $125 Million of its Common Stock. In connection with the Common Stock Offering, Novavax expects to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $18.75 Million of its Common Stock at the Public Offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and Cowen are acting as ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Novavax Announces Pricing of $65 Million Public Offering of Common Stock...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/1506866/Novavax_High_Res_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/novavax - announces - pricing - of - 65 - million - public - offering -...
Novavax Announces Pricing of $150 Million Offering of Convertible Senior Notes...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/1506866/Novavax_High_Res_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/novavax - announces - pricing - of - 150 - million - offering - of - ... Che cos’è il vaccino Novavax in pochi e semplici passi Medicalfacts
Novavax Announces Pricing of $150 Million Offering of Convertible Senior NotesNovavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced the pricing of an offering ...
