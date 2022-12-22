LUX creates bold new workplace training designed to stop everyday sexism in the workplace (Di giovedì 22 dicembre 2022) (Adnkronos) - • LUX launches its first interactive training programme fueled by real-life consumer insights and co-designed with DE&I behaviour change experts to counter sexism in the workplace. • LUX Allies Against workplace sexism is a training programme that will equip both men and women with skills to identify and stand up against everyday sexism and ultimately become allies. SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 22 December 2022 - With a mission to power women with the strength to express their femininity without fear of everyday sexist judgments, Unilever's global beauty brand LUX takes another leap forward in fighting everyday sexism at the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Madison Metals Signs Uranium Forward Sales Agreement and Creates the First Uranium - backed NFT with Lux Partners"We are pleased to form this strategic alliance with Madison's resource team to support the launch of Lux Uranium and the Lux Network (Lux. Network) of blockchains, which powers the minting, trading, ... Lux Vide, o della sublimazione della serialità pop Rolling Stone Italia
LUX creates bold new workplace training designed to stop everyday sexism in the workplaceLUX launches its first interactive training programme fueled by real-life consumer insights and co-designed with DE&I behaviour change experts to counter sexi ...
Digital media and brand belongingnessWhenever a consumer buys a premium brand of watch Omega or Longines or buys Lux , the soap brand (subconsciously or consciously influenced by the celebrity) the consumer is fully aware that the ...
LUX createsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : LUX creates