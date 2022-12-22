Annunciata la roadmap del 2023 di World of Warcraft!Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection primo updateNuovo trailer per One Piece OdysseyCalcio: scandaloso! Un miliardo di €uro alla Serie A da parte del ...Ilary Blasi criticata per i ritocchi del chirurgo plasticoFedez a Las Vega è stato cacciato da un casinò insieme a Andrea MuziiCidiverte annuncia l’acquisizione di MultiplayerHabbo introduce il suo mondo virtuale nel metaversoGuida su aquisti online per evitare truffeVactidy Presenta Nimble T6, nuovo robot aspirapolvereUltime Blog

Göran Marby Steps Down as ICANN President and CEO

Göran Marby
Göran Marby Steps Down as ICANN President and CEO (Di giovedì 22 dicembre 2022) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) announces that the Board of Directors has accepted Göran Marby's resignation as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Marby's departure is effective immediately. "On behalf of the Board I'd like to thank Göran for his leadership over the past six-and-a-half years. He served during a critical time in ICANN's history," said ICANN Board Chair Tripti Sinha. "He was instrumental in leading ICANN organization (org) through the final phase of the IANA stewardship transition from the U.S. Government and in setting a solid vision for ICANN's next chapter. He also championed ICANN's efforts to serve ...
... as well as the Coalition for Digital Africa to bring together like - minded partners to expand the Internet in Africa." Among Marby's many notable achievements : At the request of the Board, Marby ...

Quel braccio di ferro tra russi e americani che deciderà il futuro di internet

Goran Marby, capo dell'Icann, aveva messo in guardia nel pieno della sfida che la posta in gioca era altissima: "In futuro le persone in tutto il mondo potrebbero non essere in grado di connettersi a ...
