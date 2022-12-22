Allwyn to acquire the Camelot Lottery Solutions Group from Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 22 dicembre 2022) CHICAGO and LUZERN, Switzerland, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/AG (""), Europe's leadingoperator, and("'") today announced thathas agreed totheof companies (the "LS"), currently owned by'. TheLS, headquartered in Chicago, operates the Illinoisunder a private management agreement through its operating company, ...