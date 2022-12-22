Le proposte di Vactidy per i regali di last minute Offerte di The Sims 4Annunciata la roadmap del 2023 di World of Warcraft!Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection primo updateNuovo trailer per One Piece OdysseyCalcio: scandaloso! Un miliardo di €uro alla Serie A da parte del ...Ilary Blasi criticata per i ritocchi del chirurgo plasticoFedez a Las Vega è stato cacciato da un casinò insieme a Andrea MuziiCidiverte annuncia l’acquisizione di MultiplayerHabbo introduce il suo mondo virtuale nel metaversoUltime Blog

Allwyn to acquire the Camelot Lottery Solutions Group from Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Di giovedì 22 dicembre 2022)

Allwyn AG ("Allwyn"), Europe's leading Lottery operator, and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board ("Ontario Teachers'") today announced that Allwyn has agreed to acquire the Camelot Lottery Solutions Group of companies (the "Camelot LS Group"), currently owned by Ontario Teachers'. The Camelot LS Group, headquartered in Chicago, operates the Illinois Lottery under a private management agreement through its operating company, ...
Allwyn AG ("Allwyn"), Europe's leading lottery operator, and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board ("Ontario Teachers'") today announced ...

UPDATE 1-Allwyn to buy Camelot Lottery Solutions in U.S. push

European lottery operator Allwyn will acquire the Camelot Lottery Solutions group of companies, which operate the Illinois Lottery, as part of a push into U.S. markets, Allwyn said on Thursday. Allwyn ...
