WWE | Nikki Cross sa cosa vuole a Natale | importanti indizi sul ritorno dei SaNITy

The Shield Of Wrestling

I risultati diSurvivor Series WarGames Women's WarGames: Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka & Mia Yim battono Bayley, Dakota Kai,Cross, Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky Il WarGames ...SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey (C) vs Shotzi L'ex star di NXT avrà un'opportunità ... Women's WarGames: Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky,Cross & Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair, Asuka, ... Doudrop aggiorna i fan WWE, il ritorno si avvicina Triple H has made several positive changes in WWE since taking over, and he's undoubtedly saved these wrestlers in 2022.One of the best ways to freshen up a wrestler who has grown stale is to turn them heel or babyface. This can pull them out of a rut or be what finally ...