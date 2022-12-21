“We More United”, l’evento dedicato agli sponsor (Di mercoledì 21 dicembre 2022) Grande successo per l’iniziativa di fine anno organizzata nella serata di martedì 20 dicembre all’Hotel Parma e Congressi dal Volley Parma in collaborazione con Area Italia Si è tenuto nella serata di martedì 20 dicembre all’Hotel Parma e Congressi l’evento di fine anno “We More United”, organizzato da Volley Parma in collaborazione con Area Italia e dedicato agli sponsor. Un’occasione per scambiarsi gli auguri prima delle festività natalizie, conoscere più da vicino i numeri della galassia gialloblù che comprende anche il settore giovanile dell’Energy Volley Parma e permettere alle aziende e ai partners di interagire e relazionarsi tra di loro. La serata, condotta dal giornalista Simone Carpanini, è stata aperta dall’intervento del direttore generale del Volley Parma, Francesco ...Leggi su seriea24
DCL Corporation Commences U.S. and Canadian Restructuring Cases to Facilitate Sale of BusinessDCL's international subsidiaries in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands are not included in the ... Please visit www.pigments.com for more information on our product range. About Ankura Ankura ...
LDRA Supports Artemis I Mission Success With Robust Verification & Validation Processes for Orion SpacecraftBoasting a worldwide presence, LDRA has headquarters in the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, and India coupled with an extensive distributor network. For more information on the LDRA tool ... “We More United”, l’evento dedicato agli sponsor Lega Pallavolo Serie A
The World Cup is over and the Premier League is back: Five things to look out for as England returns to actionAfter the World Cup, December 26 brings club football's biggest league back with Arsenal and Manchester City on top ...
Is Manchester United vs Burnley on TV tonight Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixtureMarcus Rashford, Casemiro, Fred. Antony, Tyrell Malacia and Bruno Fernandes have all returned to training following their quarter-final defeats. Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are yet to return ...
More UnitedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : More United