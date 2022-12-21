Calcio: scandaloso! Un miliardo di €uro alla Serie A da parte del ...Ilary Blasi criticata per i ritocchi del chirurgo plasticoFedez a Las Vega è stato cacciato da un casinò insieme a Andrea MuziiCidiverte annuncia l’acquisizione di MultiplayerHabbo introduce il suo mondo virtuale nel metaversoGuida su aquisti online per evitare truffeVactidy Presenta Nimble T6, nuovo robot aspirapolvereOmicidio Rebellin: effettuata l’ autopsia, confermata morte per ...Gli addobbi natalizi più originali per questo NataleTwitch - i migliori momenti del 2022Ultime Blog

“We More United”, l’evento dedicato agli sponsor (Di mercoledì 21 dicembre 2022) Grande successo per l’iniziativa di fine anno organizzata nella serata di martedì 20 dicembre all’Hotel Parma e Congressi dal Volley Parma in collaborazione con Area Italia Si è tenuto nella serata di martedì 20 dicembre all’Hotel Parma e Congressi l’evento di fine anno “We More United”, organizzato da Volley Parma in collaborazione con Area Italia e dedicato agli sponsor. Un’occasione per scambiarsi gli auguri prima delle festività natalizie, conoscere più da vicino i numeri della galassia gialloblù che comprende anche il settore giovanile dell’Energy Volley Parma e permettere alle aziende e ai partners di interagire e relazionarsi tra di loro. La serata, condotta dal giornalista Simone Carpanini, è stata aperta dall’intervento del direttore generale del Volley Parma, Francesco ...
