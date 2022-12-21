The Roast Of Life In Italy, Davide Calgaro torna stasera su Comedy Central: anticipazioni del 21 dicembre (Di mercoledì 21 dicembre 2022) stasera 21 dicembre The Roast Of Life In Italy torna alle 22:00 su Comedy Central con Davide Calgaro: tema della puntata Social Pro Vs Contro The Roast Of Life In Italy torna su Comedy Central stasera 21 dicembre alle 22:00. Davide Calgaro, alla guida dello spin-off dello storico format di Paramount, ha scelto come tema del quinto episodio 'Social Pro Vs Contro'. Comedy Central è visibile sul canale Sky 129 e in streaming su NOW. I social media sono ormai diventati imprescindibili nella vita di tutti i giorni. Nel ...Leggi su movieplayer
