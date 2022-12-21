Meet the megatrends | le tendenze viaggi aerei per i prossimi dieci anni

Leggi su funweek

(Di mercoledì 21 dicembre 2022) Dai giovaniatori sempre più connessi all’introduzione dei taxielettrici, dal metaverso per le operazioni aeroportuali alla biometria, sono solo alcuni dei megatrend che influenzeranno il settore del trasporto aereo per i10e che porteranno l’industria dell’aviazione, i governi e la tecnologia ad adattarsi rapidamente. È quanto emerge da “the“, un nuovo report di SITA, fornitore di tecnologia per il settore del trasporto aereo, che esamina le 12nel campo della società, deiatori, dell’economia e delle tecnologie, che modificheranno in modo significativo il panorama deientro il 2033. Questi megatrend non sono isolati, ma operano in un ecosistema, che vede al centro i ...