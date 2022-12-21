Deson Teninchy releases his new music album: “First Supper” (Di mercoledì 21 dicembre 2022) Artist: Deson TeninchyRelease: First SupperGenre: Hip-HopLabel: Estate EntertainmentBrooklyn, NY, recording artist, composer, performer, producer, and street poet Deson Teninchy’s latest album titled “First Supper” has been officially released through Estate Entertainment and has already demonstrated the initial signs of impact within the entertainment industry.According to the label’s representative, Nicole White, while this album is intended to be construed as somewhat unorthodox by hip-hop aficionados, the artist’s and label’s goal was to appeal to a more conscious listening target. “We’ve tried to capture Deson’s passion and somewhat aggressive lyrical delivery on ‘First ...Leggi su thegametv
Deson TeninchySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Deson Teninchy