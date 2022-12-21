Ilary Blasi criticata per i ritocchi del chirurgo plasticoFedez a Las Vega è stato cacciato da un casinò insieme a Andrea MuziiCidiverte annuncia l’acquisizione di MultiplayerHabbo introduce il suo mondo virtuale nel metaversoGuida su aquisti online per evitare truffeVactidy Presenta Nimble T6, nuovo robot aspirapolvereOmicidio Rebellin: effettuata l’ autopsia, confermata morte per ...Gli addobbi natalizi più originali per questo NataleTwitch - i migliori momenti del 2022ONE PIECE ODYSSEY - un'occhiata a Marineford e DressrosaUltime Blog

CATL's German plant kicks off cell production

CATL German
CATL's German plant kicks off cell production (Di mercoledì 21 dicembre 2022) ARNSTADT, Germany, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Contemporary Amperex Technology Thuringia GmbH (CATT), CATL's first plant outside of China, has kicked off serial production of lithium-ion battery cells in December as scheduled, marking another milestone on CATL's global journey. The first batch of lithium-ion battery cells rolled off the newly installed production line under series condition in CATT's G2 building. The installation and commissioning of the remaining lines are in full swing for the production ramp-up. The locally produced cells passed all tests that are required of CATL's products globally, which proves CATL is capable of starting cell ...
