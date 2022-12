CATL' s German plant kicks off cell production

(Di mercoledì 21 dicembre 2022) ARNSTADT,y, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/Contemporary Amperex Technology Thuringia GmbH (CATT),'s firstoutside of China, has kicked off serialof lithium-ion batterys in December as scheduled, marking another milestone on's global journey. The first batch of lithium-ion batterys rolled off the newly installedline under series condition in CATT's G2 building. The installation and commissioning of the remaining lines are in full swing for theramp-up. The locally produceds passed all tests that are required of's products globally, which provesis capable of starting...

InsideEVs Italia

... thestartup that is shaping long haul e - transportation for zero emissions logistics with the e - Trailer. Trailer Dynamics intends to useplatform - based system products in its e - ......multi - year agreement on the supply of cylindrical battery cells to power thecarmaker's new series of electric models of its NEUE KLASSE starting from 2025. According to the agreement,... Che batterie montano le Tesla Facciamo il punto della situazione Contemporary Amperex Technology Thuringia GmbH (CATT), CATL's first plant outside of China, has kicked off serial production of lithium-ion battery cells in December as scheduled, marking another ...The ecosystem will provide customers with higher-quality after-sales services by using technical expertise and market advantages of CATL and Bosch in their respective sectors, the Ningde-based company ...