CATL's German plant kicks off cell production (Di mercoledì 21 dicembre 2022)
Contemporary Amperex Technology Thuringia GmbH (CATT), CATL's first plant outside of China, has kicked off serial production of lithium-ion battery cells in December as scheduled, marking another milestone on CATL's global journey. The first batch of lithium-ion battery cells rolled off the newly installed production line under series condition in CATT's G2 building. The installation and commissioning of the remaining lines are in full swing for the production ramp-up. The locally produced cells passed all tests that are required of CATL's products globally, which proves CATL is capable of starting cell
CATL inks multiple deals with OEMs at IAA Transportation, strengthens commitment to electrification of transportation... the German startup that is shaping long haul e - transportation for zero emissions logistics with the e - Trailer. Trailer Dynamics intends to use CATL platform - based system products in its e - ...
CATL and BMW Group reach framework agreement on cylindrical battery supply...multi - year agreement on the supply of cylindrical battery cells to power the German carmaker's new series of electric models of its NEUE KLASSE starting from 2025. According to the agreement, CATL ...
CATL's German plant kicks off cell productionContemporary Amperex Technology Thuringia GmbH (CATT), CATL's first plant outside of China, has kicked off serial production of lithium-ion battery cells in December as scheduled, marking another ...
CATL to Build NEV After-Sales Ecosystem With BoschThe ecosystem will provide customers with higher-quality after-sales services by using technical expertise and market advantages of CATL and Bosch in their respective sectors, the Ningde-based company ...
