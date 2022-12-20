Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese liquor maker Wuliangye holds 26th Annual Convention (Di martedì 20 dicembre 2022) BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
China's leading liquor producer Wuliangye Yibin Co., Ltd. on Sunday held its 26th Annual Convention: Achieving Shared Growth through Discussion and Collaboration in the city of Yibin, southwest China'sSichuan Province. During the event, the company's performance in 2022 was briefed. Data showed that in the first three quarters of this year, Wuliangye chalked up 55.78 billion yuan (about 7.99 billion U.S. dollars) in revenue, up 12.19 percent year on year, garnering net profit of 19.99 billion yuan, up 15.36 percent year on year. According to the company, Wuliangye has maintained double-digit growth in its brand value for five consecutive years to the current 364.62 billion yuan, which makes it the only brand awarded "the best ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Xinhua Silk Road: 111 deals involving RMB135.28 bln signed at new materials industry conference held in Bengbu, Anhui
Xinhua Silk Road: Financial Street Forum annual conference concludes with discussions on national financial management center construction
Xi Sends Congratulatory Letter to 5th Arabic Arts FestivalChinese President Xi Jinping Monday sent a congratulatory letter to the fifth Arabic Arts Festival, which opened in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. In the letter, Xi lauded the long-lasting ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese liquor maker Wuliangye holds 26th Annual ConventionChina's leading liquor producer Wuliangye Yibin Co., Ltd. on Sunday held its 26th Annual Convention: Achieving Shared Growth through Discussion and Collaboration in the city of Yibin, southwest ...
