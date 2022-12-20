Omicidio Rebellin: effettuata l’ autopsia, confermata morte per ...Gli addobbi natalizi più originali per questo NataleTwitch - i migliori momenti del 2022ONE PIECE ODYSSEY - un'occhiata a Marineford e DressrosaBANDAI NAMCO ANNUNCIA IL PROGETTO SAND LANDTrust presenta IVY+ e la linea sostenibile CleverGreenSonia Bruganelli al Gf Vip : la miniborsa Hermès da 40mila euroFoto di cu ... Chiara Ferragni super sexyX-Plane 12 - simulatore di volo realisticoargentina campione del mondo- battuta la francia 4-2 dopo i rigori ...Ultime Blog

Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese liquor maker Wuliangye holds 26th Annual Convention (Di martedì 20 dicembre 2022) BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 China's leading liquor producer Wuliangye Yibin Co., Ltd. on Sunday held its 26th Annual Convention: Achieving Shared Growth through Discussion and Collaboration in the city of Yibin, southwest China'sSichuan Province. During the event, the company's performance in 2022 was briefed. Data showed that in the first three quarters of this year, Wuliangye chalked up 55.78 billion yuan (about 7.99 billion U.S. dollars) in revenue, up 12.19 percent year on year, garnering net profit of 19.99 billion yuan, up 15.36 percent year on year. According to the company, Wuliangye has maintained double-digit growth in its brand value for five consecutive years to the current 364.62 billion yuan, which makes it the only brand awarded "the best ...
