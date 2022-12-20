«Downton Abbey 2» in prima tv Sky Cinema anche in 4K e streaming NOW

Leggi su digital-news

(Di martedì 20 dicembre 2022) Arriva intv martedì 20 dicembre2: UNA NUOVA ERA, alle 21.15 su SkyDue e Sky4K, insu NOW e disponibile on demandin qualità 4K. Dal pluripremiato creatore Julian Fellowes, per la regia di Simon Curtis, l’attesissimo ritornotografico del fenomeno globale Downtownriunisce l’amato cast per un grande viaggio verso il sud della Francia, per svelare il mistero della villa appena ereditata dalla Contessa madre. Nel cast Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Maggie Smith, Hugh...