«Downton Abbey 2» in prima tv Sky Cinema anche in 4K e streaming NOW

Downton Abbey
«Downton Abbey 2» in prima tv Sky Cinema (anche in 4K) e streaming NOW (Di martedì 20 dicembre 2022) Arriva in prima tv martedì 20 dicembre Downton Abbey 2: UNA NUOVA ERA, alle 21.15 su Sky Cinema Due e Sky Cinema 4K, in streaming su NOW e disponibile on demand anche in qualità 4K. Dal pluripremiato creatore Julian Fellowes, per la regia di Simon Curtis, l’attesissimo ritorno Cinematografico del fenomeno globale Downtown Abbey riunisce l’amato cast per un grande viaggio verso il sud della Francia, per svelare il mistero della villa appena ereditata dalla Contessa madre. Nel cast Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Maggie Smith, Hugh...
