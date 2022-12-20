«Downton Abbey 2» in prima tv Sky Cinema (anche in 4K) e streaming NOW (Di martedì 20 dicembre 2022) Arriva in prima tv martedì 20 dicembre Downton Abbey 2: UNA NUOVA ERA, alle 21.15 su Sky Cinema Due e Sky Cinema 4K, in streaming su NOW e disponibile on demand anche in qualità 4K. Dal pluripremiato creatore Julian Fellowes, per la regia di Simon Curtis, l’attesissimo ritorno Cinematografico del fenomeno globale Downtown Abbey riunisce l’amato cast per un grande viaggio verso il sud della Francia, per svelare il mistero della villa appena ereditata dalla Contessa madre. Nel cast Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Maggie Smith, Hugh... Leggi su digital-news
Tra storia e fiction - la nobiltà di inizio '900 : tutti i record di Downton Abbey
Ascolti TV | Martedì 13 Dicembre 2022. Oltre 10 mln per il trionfo argentino (44.5%). Downton Abbey 10.2% - Berlinguer (senza Floris) al 7.8%. Fiorello sale al 14.9%. Mattina 24 (10.5%) sorpassa la Rassegna del TG1 (9.7%)
'Downton Abbey 2: Una Nuova Era", stasera su Sky e NOW il secondo filmLA TRAMA DEL FILM Nella splendida tenuta di Downton Abbey, situata nella campagna inglese, vedremo ancora una volta intrecciarsi le vicende della famiglia Crawley con quelle della sua servitù. Mentre ...
