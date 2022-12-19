Vinco Ventures Completes Acquisition of TikTok Rival Lomotif (Di lunedì 19 dicembre 2022) Vinco Ventures Completes the purchase of all ZVV media equity of all ZVV Media Partners. ZVV is the joint venture between Vinco Ventures and Zash Global Media. ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Vinco Ventures announces the purchase of all ZVV equity interest of ZVV Media Partners, a joint venture with ZASH Global Media, including TikTok Rival Lomotif. It's the latest accomplishment of the Board of Directors in their successful and accelerated strategy to build the company's content-driven ecosystem with existing synergies Lomotif, AdRizer, Magnifi U, and Honey Badger. Lomotif was recently named a top 12 best TikTok Alternative for sharing short viral ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Le 1001 azioni che si sono schiantate sul mercato azionario USA...122 BB BlackBerry - 86% 1/27/2021 123 BBBY Bed Bath & Beyond - 91% 1/27/2021 124 BBGI Beasley Broadcast Group - 80% 6/19/2020 125 BBI Brickell Biotech - 99% 6/15/2020 126 BBIG Vinco Ventures - 92% 9/...
Crollo Bed Bath & Beyond trascina al ribasso le altre meme stockIn discesa Vinco Ventures , che si attesta a 1,095, con un calo del 24,48% . Attesa per il resto della seduta un'estensione della fase ribassista con area di supporto vista a 1 e successiva a 0,905. ... 9 titoli di servizi di comunicazione in movimento, pre-market del 19 ... Benzinga Italia
Vinco Ventures Completes Acquisition of TikTok Rival LomotifVinco Ventures announces the purchase of all ZVV equity interest of ZVV Media Partners, a joint venture with ZASH Global Media, including TikTok rival Lomotif.
