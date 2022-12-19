Gli addobbi natalizi più originali per questo NataleTwitch - i migliori momenti del 2022ONE PIECE ODYSSEY - un'occhiata a Marineford e DressrosaBANDAI NAMCO ANNUNCIA IL PROGETTO SAND LANDTrust presenta IVY+ e la linea sostenibile CleverGreenSonia Bruganelli al Gf Vip : la miniborsa Hermès da 40mila euroFoto di cu ... Chiara Ferragni super sexyX-Plane 12 - simulatore di volo realisticoargentina campione del mondo- battuta la francia 4-2 dopo i rigori ...Mondiali Qatar 2022: LIVE Argentina-Francia per ora sull’2-0- Segui ...Ultime Blog

' New Approaches' | How China' s economy maintained resilience | picked up recovery

New Approaches
'New Approaches': How China's economy maintained resilience, picked up recovery (Di lunedì 19 dicembre 2022) BEIJING, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Some media raised their tone reporting that China's COVID-19 controls have hurt the country's economy. In the three years combating the epidemic, China's economic growth rate has slowed down when compared to itself. However, it is still leading other major economies. Based on economists' estimation of the growth rate at 3.3 percent this year, China's economy will achieve an average annual growth rate of 4.5 percent from 2020 to 2022, beating all major economies in the world in the same period. In 2020, China's early containment of COVID-19 helped it to restore production capacity, making it the only major economy to see positive growth. Despite the strict COVID control measures depressing consumption and services in some cities in ...
