CoolWallet App Launches Web3 Hot Wallet To Help Novice Crypto Users Self-Custody Safely

CoolWallet App
CoolWallet App Launches Web3 Hot Wallet To Help Novice Crypto Users Self-Custody Safely (Di lunedì 19 dicembre 2022) - TAIPEI, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Blockchain security firm CoolBitX, maker of the award-winning CoolWallet hardware Wallet, has launched CoolWallet HOT: a new software Wallet module in its CoolWallet App that will enable all Crypto Users to Self-Custody their Crypto assets with confidence. The new CoolWallet HOT integration provides the CoolWallet App with a versatile platform to onboard powerful Web3 features faster and Helps bolster the industry-wide movement of Crypto Self-Custody among ...
Login a Binance DEX tramite portafoglio mobile: Le app di portafoglio mobile supportate includono Trust Wallet, SafePal, CoolWallet S, Math Wallet, Meet.one, Equal, Atomic Wallet Accedi al ... Recensione CoolWallet S: l'hardware wallet tascabile

