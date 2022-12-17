Come gestire al meglio le spedizioni ecommerce tramite una ...E' morto Sinisa Mihajlovic!Pokémon annuncia nuovi personaggi e nuova trama per la serie animata HOOK annuncia The Magical Mixture MillRED BULL INDIE FORGE - i vincitoriContinuano le offerte NVIDIA Peppa Pig: Avventure intorno al Mondo a marzo DIGIMON WORLD: NEXT ORDER nel nuovo trailerFESTEGGIAMENTI PER POKÉMON UNITEAnnuncio evento Battlefield 2042: Battaglia di NordvikUltime Blog

WWE | Bo Dallas in tendenza dopo l’apparizione dello Zio Howdy a SmackDown

WWE Dallas
WWE: Bo Dallas in tendenza dopo l’apparizione dello Zio Howdy a SmackDown (Di sabato 17 dicembre 2022) Bray Wyatt ha fatto il suo ritorno durante il Premium Live Event di Extreme Rules e ha sconvolto completamente tutti i presenti. Questo ritorno ha incluso la formazione della tanto chiacchierata fazione “Wyatt 6“. dopo il suo ritorno in WWE, Bray Wyatt ha fatto dei promo inquietanti per mantenere il coinvolgimento dei fan. Lo Zio Howdy, che questa settimana è finalmente apparso a SmackDown, è stato un elemento cruciale. Ora sembra che Bo Dallas sia in tendenza sui social dopo l’apparizione di Howdy. Lo Zio Howdy è stato introdotto a ottobre nel corso di una puntata di SmackDown. Howdy ha fatto frequenti apparizioni negli show WWE e questo ha aumentato ulteriormente l’intrigo della storyline. ...
